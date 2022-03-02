More than 20,000 Haitians have been deported from the US in 2021, with many recently-arrived asylum seekers fearing they too might be expelled if their upcoming asylum requests are denied. The graphic shows deportations flights from the US land border with Mexico between Sept. 19, 2021 and Feb. 25, 2022. Figures are based on data collected by Witness at the Border, an organization monitoring deportations and detentions along the US-Mexico border.

