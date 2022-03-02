Haitian women come in all hues, shapes, sizes and skill sets. As we celebrate International Women’s Month, The Haitian Times is pleased to highlight just a few across backgrounds, careers and lifestyles that we see making a difference in their chosen fields and how they live. Some are prominent, others not so much. They all share a passion for seeking to make a positive impact as they move through the world, and we will feature some of them throughout the month.

Know a Haitian woman who should be included on this list? Email submissions@haitiantimes with a little bit about them.

Photo by Ellis Dawson.

Name & age: Marla Louissaint, 24

Occupation: Performer, artist and CEO of Claim Our Space Now, an organization focused on elevating BIPOC voices.

City/country of residence: New York, N.Y., USA

Ties to Haiti: Born in Haiti

Notable achievements:

-Recipient of 2015 Jimmy Award for excellence in musical theater

-2015 Gershwin Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her role in “Caroline, or Change”

-Cast member of the off-Broadway show “Kurt Vonnegut’s God Bless You, Mr. Rosewater” at New York City Center

-Part of the touring cast of “Beautiful: The Carole King Musical

-Cast member of Netflix’s crime drama “Seven Seconds“

Impact: Works to liberate and elevate BIPOC voices throughout the world from the “throes of capitalism, white supremacist delusion and the patriarchy by living boldly and unapologetically through my art.”

Photo from Scripps College.

Name & Age: Myriam Chancy, 52

Occupation: Novelist, Chair in the Humanities at Scripps College

City/country of residence: Upland, C.A., USA

Ties to Haiti: Born and raised in Port-au-Prince

Notable achievements:

–Choice’s 1998 Outstanding Academic Book Award for “Searching for Safe Spaces: Afro-Caribbean Women Writers in Exile”

-2004 Phoenix Award for Editorial Achievement from the Council of Editors of Learned Journals

-2011 Guyana Prize in Literature Caribbean Award for “The Loneliness of Angels”

-2014 John Simon Guggenheim Memorial Foundation fellow

Impact: Renowned for her explorations of different aspects of Haiti, including women within Haitian society, the role of spirituality in Haitian life, and the impact of the 2010 earthquake on the lives of Haitians in the country and throughout the world.

Name: Marjorie Joseph

Occupation: Community organizer, poet

City/country of residence: Houston, T.X., USA

Ties to Haiti: Haitian-American

Notable achievements:

–Recently honored as a guest speaker at the Houston Chapter of the United Nations Association (UNA-USA) last year

-Received the organization’s Global Citizen award for her work with Houston Coalition Against Hate (HCAH)

-HCAH won the 2021 Juneteenth Ally Award by The Center for the Healing of Racism.

Impact: Passionate activist working throughout the country to facilitate transformative shifts against institutionalized racism

Sources: Playbill, myriamchancy.com, Houston Coalition Against Hate

Name & age: Ruth Jean-Marie, 32

Occupation: Development consultant

City/country of residence: Brooklyn, N.Y., USA

Ties to Haiti: Daughter of Haitian immigrants

Notable achievements:

-Recognized by Forbes magazine in its 2021 Next 1000 list of up-and-coming entrepreneurs

-Won a 2019 Nike competition to design a limited-edition sneaker inspired by the Haitian revolution.

Impact: Consults with individuals, organizations and governments to maximize the social value of development projects through her philanthropy startup, The August Project.