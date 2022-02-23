PORT-AU-PRINCE — Less than two weeks after Haitian apparel workers walked off the job on Feb. 9 in a series of protests to call for a minimum wage hike, Haiti’s government announced measures to raise the daily salary.

The Haitian prime minister’s office released a Feb. 20 plan to raise the minimum wage in

various sectors. In the apparel sector, the government plans to raise wages to nearly $7.50 per day, or 770 gourdes, up from about $5. The minimum wage increase for a standard eight-hour workday was forwarded to The Monitor, the official government journal, on Monday for official publication, the Prime Minister’s office also announced on Twitter.

