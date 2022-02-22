NEW YORK — The Haitian women’s soccer team defeated Saint Vincent and the Grenadines by a score of 11-0 on Feb. 20, improving its record in the World Cup qualifiers to 2-0.

Roselord Borgella scored four goals, while Milan Pierre-Jerome added two for the Haitian team, Les Grenadières, in the lopsided shutout victory that took place in Santiago, Cuba.

Haiti is competing with 30 other teams for one of six open spots in the CONCACAF W Championship this July. The tournament is a qualifier for the larger 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup, which will take place in Australia and New Zealand.

Competition in the CONCACAF Championship is scheduled for February and April, with the winners from each group advancing to the July championships. Haiti, which defeated Honduras earlier this month, is also grouped with Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Cuba and the British Virgin Islands.

Haiti’s next match is scheduled for April 9 against the British Virgin Islands, according to the CONCACAF website.