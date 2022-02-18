SANTO DOMINGO, Dominican Republic – Haiti’s senior women’s soccer team defeated its Honduran counterpart, 6-0, in the 2023 World Cup qualifiers.

Batcheba Louis scored a double and Chelsea Surpris, Kethna Louis, Roselord Borgella and Sherly Jeudy each found the net once in Les Grenadières’ encounter Feb. 17. Haiti’s star player Melchie Dumornay did not play due to an injury, she announced that she’s nursing on Twitter Feb. 16.

The tournament kicked off on Feb.16 with 30 teams competing for the remaining spots in the Concacaf W Championship this July. The teams are split into five groups, with matches taking place across February and April. Winners of the six groups will join Canada and the United States this summer for the Concacaf W Championship. After this bout for the region, teams will compete in the 2023 FIFA Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

The Grenadières will play their next game Feb. 20 against St Vincent and The Grenadines in Cuba.