Vendors sell their wares in Brooklyn's Little Haiti on July 13, 2021. Photo by Sam Bojarski.

BROOKLYN — Nearly four years ago, Little Haiti BK in Flatbush became the 18th micro-ethnic neighborhood across New York City. At the time, politicians and community leaders made promises of forming a Business Improvement District (BID) to promote measures like business development, public safety and sanitary streets.

Now, efforts to turn the idea of a BID for Little Haiti BK into a reality are underway, local partners and politicians say, albeit slowly. Some see the timing as opportune with the city's newly-installed administration in place, and are looking for guidance from the Small Business Services, SBS, the agency that would approve the BID.

Conversations and walkthroughs to engage business owners about buy-ins and residents have taken place so far, said Joan-Alexander Bakiriddin, chairperson for Community Board 17, where Little Haiti BK falls. Local politicians have been involved in the BID discussions and plan to continue conversations with newly-appointed SBS Commissioner Kevin Kim for support.

