PORT-AU-PRINCE – The United States has donated 88,920 doses of Pfizer vaccine to Haiti via COVAX, the U.S. Embassy in Haiti announced Feb. 9.

That is the second supply of vaccines Haiti received this year. On Jan. 11, the U.S. gifted Haiti with a batch of 39,780 doses via the Ministry of Public Health and Population, MSPP under the COVAX initiative.

Last year, a U.S. donation of 108,000 doses of the Johnson & Johnson one-dose vaccine to Haiti sparked controversy after U.S. public health experts recommended that people take the two-dose COVID-19 vaccines when possible. Haitians took to social media last year to condemn the move.

The MSPP has reported a total of 75,737 vaccinated people as of Jan. 5, with either the Moderna and Johnson & Johnson vaccine.