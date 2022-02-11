PORT-AU-PRINCE — Two pastors were among the newest to be kidnapped in the past week, as gangs continue to carry out kidnappings for ransom.

On Feb. 9, Pastor Guito Pierre, who leads the Mission Center Chrétien de Bellevue la Montagne, was kidnapped from his residence in Duval, Pétion-Ville. Earlier on Feb. 6, Pastor Rémy Lochard was kidnapped in Tabarre, north of Port-au-Prince. He is still in the hands of his captors, who are demanding an exorbitant ransom for his release. It is unclear how much the captors are demanding.

Caëlle Edmond, a host at Radio Caraïbes station, was kidnapped Saturday evening in Bourdon.

The dean of the University of Port-au-Prince, Gérard Dorcely, 86, was kidnapped along with his driver in Croix -des-Bouquets, stronghold of the 400 Mawozo gang.