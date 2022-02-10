PORT-AU-PRINCE — The U.S. Coast Guard delivered parts and supplies worth of U.S. $200,000 to the Haitian Maritime Police last week, the office of the American Embassy in Haiti said in a tweet.

Crews aboard U.S. Coast Guard Cutter “Dependable” offloaded about 9,000 pounds of equipment and supplies considered vital for maintaining and improving the services of the Haitian Coast Guard fleet.

“The arrival of the Dependable marks the first time in many years that a U.S.Coast Guard vessel has docked in Haiti, demonstrating the United States’ enduring commitment to Haiti,” the U.S. Embassy said.

This cargo included essential repair parts for the boat, as well as two marine engines. These parts will help establish a fully operational Haitian Coast Guard fleet, according to the embassy.