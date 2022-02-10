CROIX-DES-BOUQUETS — After a weeklong blockade that left roads to and from Croix-des-Bouquets impassable and some families fleeing gangs violence, the Haitian National Police (PNH) said it has “stopped” members of the 400 Mawozo, the local gang tied to numerous kidnappings and violent crimes.

In a tweet, PNH said gang members were “stopped” and alleged gang member Anis Evenson alias “Kabrit”, or Goat in English, was arrested during a police operation on Feb. 8. They confiscated an assault rifle during the operation to reopen National Road #8 in the town.

The PNH tweet did not specify whether “stop” meant thwarting the suspects, forcibly removing them, exchanging gunfire or killing them.

The action appears to be part of ongoing operations against gang activity PNH said via Facebook are underway in the town to bring order to area residents.

In the Croix-des-Bouquets arrests, police accused Evenson of delivering letters to business owners, religious leaders or school principals established in the communes of Duval, Raquette, Marassa demanding monthly payments to support gang operations.

Croix-des-Bouquets residents have been barricaded within the town limits since Feb. 3, after heavily armed bandits erected blockades around its localities, cutting off road access to Port-au-Prince and neighboring towns.

On Jan. 22, alleged gang leader Chouby Fenelon was arrested while receiving treatment at a Port-au-Prince hospital after being injured in clashes between the gang and police, PNH has confirmed.

On Jan. 19, police also arrested Kesnel Noel, the father of gang leader Wendy Charles, multiple Haitian media outlets reported.