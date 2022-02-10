PORT-AU-PRINCE – Factory workers in Haiti walked off the job on Feb. 9, to call for higher wages. It was the second major labor strike in the span of three weeks.

“You will see the number of workers who mobilized, because we are not able to live with that minimum wage,” said Didier Dominique, a labor rights activist and educator who helped organize the strike with Batay Ouvriye, a grassroots labor organization.

Video and photos posted to Twitter on Wednesday showed people spilling out onto the street near the Metropolitan Industrial Park, which is located in the Port-au-Prince commune of Delmas. Some danced to music and held tree branches, a popular symbol of uprooting, or change.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.