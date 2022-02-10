NEW YORK — Vendors in Flatbush have settled into a 16,000-square-foot retail space that will house a rebranded version of the former Flatbush Caton Market, in a new mixed-use development. While the market officially reopened the week of Feb. 7, the vendors, many of them Haitian, said they moved in the week prior from a temporary location on Clarendon Road.

“That’s a big difference because Clarendon is just a residential place, nobody walks outside,” said Marise Joseph, owner of the Thank You Notre Dame variety store inside the market. Joseph said she is “happy to come back” to the corner of Flatbush and Caton Avenues, although news of the reopening has not spread yet.

Few customers were in the market on the afternoon of Feb. 8, but vendors – who offer food, clothing, body and beauty products and more for sale – are hopeful buyers will come.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.