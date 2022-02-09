Haitians attempting to enter the United States via the southwest border risk being detained by Border Patrol officers. Border Patrol labels each instance as an encounter.

An encounter can be classified as either Title 8, which authorizes Homeland Security to detain those who enter U.S. territory without proper documentation, or Title 42. This provision, in place since COVID-19 hit the U.S. in March 2020, allows the U.S. to deny entry to any foreigner if “there is serious danger of the introduction of [a communicable] disease into the United States.”

People are also placed in any of three categories:

Unaccompanied minors (under the age of 18)

Family units (counted as number of individuals within the family unit)

Single adults