Daniel Foote served as U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti from July to September of last year. File photo/AFP

NEW YORK — A former top U.S. diplomatic official said the Haitian people should be given the chance to govern themselves free of intervention from international actors. Daniel Foote, the former U.S. Special Envoy for Haiti who resigned publicly after two months, also said the Haitian diaspora can provide “cultural coaching” to help Haiti out of its quagmire.

“The Haitian people will fix this,” said Foote, who was speaking during a Feb. 7 Haitian Times community conversation panel. “It will take unity and trust within an interim government to move toward elections and they need to give people reasons to trust them.”

On the night of what would have been the late President Jovenel Moïse’s final day as president, Foote discussed the future of Haiti, interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry’s motivations for not stepping down and the state of U.S.-Haiti relations with the Biden administration. The hour-and-a-half-long conversation with Haitian Times Founder Garry Pierre-Pierre and Executive Director Macollvie J. Neel also touched on the investigation into who assassinated Moïse, the provisional government proposed by the Montana Accord and even conspiracy theories about thwarting Haitian democracy.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.