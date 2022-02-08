NEW YORK CITY – A sense of uncertainty gripped the Haitian capital Port-au-Prince on February 7, in anticipation of potential unrest on the date the late President Jovenel Moïse claimed his term would end. Daily life in and around the capital was put on hold.

“Everybody was scared,” said Erick Pierre-Val, a pastor who resides in Delmas, a district near Port-au-Prince. “The schools and most of the businesses were closed. It was quiet.”

Yet the day came to a close with interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry, who was appointed by Moïse, firmly in power and renewed calls for elections.

