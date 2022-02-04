NEW YORK CITY — A Haitian government official said the country is making progress in strengthening the justice sector and protecting the rights of its citizens. In a recorded address delivered Jan. 31 to the United Nations Human Rights Council, Justice Minister Berto Dorcé also shared plans to combat gang violence.

Observers said, however, that the details shared during the country’s third periodic review by the international body shows how far Haiti has to go to protect its citizens’ human rights.

“The government of Haiti has a great deal of work to do in order to fully vindicate the human rights of the Haitian people,” said Mario Joseph, a managing attorney with the nonprofit Institute for Justice and Democracy in Haiti (IJDH), in a prepared statement. “In some cases that involves confronting its own conduct, such as complicity in human rights massacres, police misconduct, corruption, and interference with the judiciary.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.