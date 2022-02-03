PARIS – A wax figure of Haitain-Canadian writer Dany Laferrière has entered the Grévin Museum in Paris, the institution announced.

In a Feb. 1 ceremony, the statue of the academic was unveiled, joining such famous writers as Jean d’Ormesson and Bernard Pivot in the famous wax museum on Boulevard Montmartre.

It took six months to create the figure for the institution, which is celebrating its 140 years this year.

“As tradition dictates, Dany Laferrière chose the outfit for his double, represented, seated on an armchair, and holding in his hands a book by his favorite writer: Borges,” Grévin Paris explains.

Laferrière made a name for himself with the book “How to ‘Make Love to a Negro Without Getting Tired’ and won the Prix Médicis with “The Enigma of the Return.”

The novelist was officially accepted at the French Academy in 2015, two years after his election.