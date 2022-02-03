CAP-HAITIEN — Michel Martelly ushered Jovenel Moïse to the National Palace with a robust endorsement, but now Martelly is allegedly linked in Moïse’s assassination. Moïse chose Ariel Henry as Prime Minister, but now Henry is also allegedly linked to Moïse’s murder. Some politicians who first opposed Henry after the assassination have joined forces with him, but have since returned to denouncing him.

Similarly, Fritz Jean, a former ally of Henry in the Inite party, is now looking to unseat him. Jean was unofficially elected president by the Montana Agreement and is hoping to be installed Feb. 7, the Constitutionally-mandated date for a new Haitian government. Scores of people also wanted Moïse out of office last Feb. 7, including former supporters.

“When whatever they’re interested in is on one side, they go there,” said Roland Gédéus, an attorney and constitutional expert based in Cap-Haitien whose analyses have been published in different outlets like Le Mediateur Haiti. “If it’s not, they go back to being on the other side. They’re balancing, turning around like spinning tops.”

