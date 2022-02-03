WASHINGTON, D.C — Amid high rates of infant mortality, The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) has launched a campaign to raise awareness of infant care during the first month of life, when they are most at risk.

More than 250 babies die every day in Latin America and the Caribbean, according to PAHO. In Haiti, 32 out of every 1000 babies die before they are one month old, many of the deaths preventable.

The “28 Days, Time to Care and Love” campaign, which launched Feb. 1, aims to increase the knowledge, skills and self-confidence of parents, family members and caregivers of newborns, while also raising awareness among health professionals of the importance of good care practices to reduce neonatal mortality.

“Universal access to timely and quality care for mothers and newborns, as well as family involvement in the care of infants, are critical for babies to survive and thrive,” said Dr. Pablo Durán, PAHO’s regional advisor on perinatal health, in a statement.

As part of the campaign, PAHO will share 28 key messages and testimonies related to newborn care every day throughout the month of February.

PAHO will also launch an app with guidance on infant care for parents, families, caregivers and health workers.