PORT-AU-PRINCE — Two police stations in Bon Repos and in Corail Cesselesse, towns in Port-au-Prince, were attacked by armed gangs on the night of Jan. 30, leaving one officer dead and another injured, police said.

Heavily armed individuals fired at the officers who were on duty that night, killing police officer Joseph Dioc Blada. Another police officer, Sauveur Shmy, was injured and rushed to a hospital, according to the Haitian National Police.

PNH Interim Director Frantz Elbé visited the two police stations the day after the attacks, the agency said on its twitter account. The agency said it is determined to make every effort to track down all individuals who want to establish a climate of terror in the country.