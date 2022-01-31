Legal scholar Michèle Alexandre is heading to Chicago, where she will take over later this year as dean of the Loyola University School of Law.

Administrators at Loyola, a private Catholic university, announced the hiring of Alexandre in a press release Jan. 27. She will begin in her role later this year, on July 15.

“I am thrilled to join Loyola University Chicago to serve as Dean of the School of Law,” said Alexandre, via a written statement in the press release. “I look forward to collaborating with all constituencies to champion its excellent and dynamic vision and to fostering its continued success.”

