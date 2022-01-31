CAP-HAITIEN — Workers at an industrial park in the Northeastern Department make 500 gourdes, about $5 per day, Haiti’s minimum wage. After paying for food and their daily commute, about 95% of that wage is used up, leaving them with only 25 gourdes, about 25 cents.

“If Haiti wasn’t in a very difficult situation, I don’t think anyone would be working in a factory,” said John-Wilken Noel, a board member of the Union of Workers at Everest Apparel Haïti (UTREA) who provided information about the wages. “Workers can’t really afford anything with their salaries.”

Fed up, employees have been talking about going on strike for better pay since 2021, as they used to do in the late 2010s. Employees of S&H Global S.A, one of the companies at Caracol Industrial Park in Trou-du-Nord, finally protested over three days in January.

