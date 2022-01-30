BROOKLYN — Haitian rapper Jean Huberman Charles, a former member of the musical group Original Rap Staff, died Jan. 27 from complications related to COVID-19, local media reported. He was 47.

Charles, better known as Money Honey Mike, had suffered from pneumonia after contracting COVID-19, his brother told Vant Bef Info. He then went into a coma after days under respiratory assistance.

Rumors of the rapper’s death had begun spreading on social media since Jan.24, according to Vant Bef Info.

Charles marked his time in Haiti’s rap music scene during the 1990’s and early 2000’s, singing alongside such talents as Top Adlerman, Worlf Cool MC, Posse X, Top Choocko. Their rap battles with rival band King Posse often left their lyrics on the lips of fans in Haiti and across the diaspora.