CAP-HAITIEN – Labadie, the only beach in Haiti with a cruise port, is once again open to tourists after being shuttered two years ago, Haiti government officials said, with the arrival of a Royal Caribbean ship.

“Welcome back to Labadee, Haiti to almost 3,000 tourists with Harmony of the Seas,” Bocchit Edmond, Haiti’s Ambassador to the U.S. tweeted.

“Harmony of the Seas” started journeying to Labadie again on Jan. 27, the Ministry of Tourism announced on Twitter. The ship had stopped traveling there in March 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

On Thursday, the 18-deck ship welcomed 2,896 passengers on board on its return day, with a staff of 1,979 members.

At its resort in Labadie, Royal Caribbean promotes boat and coaster rides, relaxation spots with high views and local cuisine. Prices start at $218 for a five-night package.

Royal Caribbean has been operating cruises to its Haitian resort since 1986. It has said the resort provides about 300 jobs to locals and welcomes 200 more people to sell items for a fee.