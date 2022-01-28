GROS-MORNE — Armed bandits abducted five passengers from a public transport bus on Jan. 27, the media outlet Vant Bef Info reported.

The kidnapping occurred in the area of Tiboukan, a locality of the commune of Gros-Morne, Artibonite, according to the news site. The passengers were on a Patrick Coach Line bus that makes trips between Port-au- Prince to Port-de-Paix.

The vehicle was left on the road.

It is unclear whether the kidnappers are demanding a ransom in exchange for the hostages’ release.