SANTO DOMINGO — Officials with the Dominican Republic’s Migration General Office said they will start distributing transit permits to Haitians living near the border to allow one-day commercial visits into the DR.

Called Border Resident ID, or Carnet Habitante Fronterizo in Spanish, the pilot program will impact Haitians living near the 236-mile border who routinely cross the frontier to sell their products in Dominican markets.

“With this document, Haitian citizens could carry out commercial activities, as they would have met the requirements established in Resolution 09-2021,” read the Press Release announcing the program launch.

The first permits will be issued on Jan. 27 and 28 in Pedernales, a town in southern DR, about a mile from Anse-à-Pitres, Haiti. Once fully launched, permits will be distributed in the provinces of Independencia, Elías Piña, Dajabón and Montecristi.