A hearing scheduled for Judge Gary Orélien, the former lead prosecutor in the assassination case of President Jovenel Moïse, was postponed this week, Le Nouvelliste reported. Court officials did not provide a reason for the postponement in this new case stemming from the murder inquiry.

Magistrate Orélien is being investigated himself, following allegations of corruption from the National Network for the Defense of Human Rights, or RNDDH. The organization accused Orelien of using the former president’s murder investigation “to enrich himself,” Le Nouvelliste reported on Jan.19.

Orélien stepped down from the assassination case Jan. 21 after the RNDDH allegations were made public.Prior to the allegations, the Court of First Instance of Port-au-Prince denied Orélien’s request to extend the timing for completing the inquiry into the murder investigation. Orélien first took on the international assassination case Aug. 21, two weeks after his predecessor, Judge Mathieu Chanlatte, stepped down citing personal reasons.