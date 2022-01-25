Queens Public Library hosted the same workshop in Spanish and plans to host one next month in Bengali. Photo from Queens Public Library.

QUEENS, NY — The Queens Public Library is holding a virtual session in Creole and English to share information about city resources available to Haitians. The session is scheduled for Wed., Jan. 25, at 5 p.m. over Zoom.

There is no registration needed. Those who wish to attend just need to open the Zoom link and log in to the application.

Titled “Know Your Rights: Resources for Immigrant Communities During the COVID-19 Pandemic,” the hour-long session will address vaccine availability, testing and health insurance primarily. Other topics on the agenda include IDNYC, ActionNYC, tenant issues and public benefits.

ActionNYC is a program by the Mayor’s Office of Immigration Affairs (MOIA) that connects residents to immigration legal help and provides info on immigration policy, as well as other resources.

IDNYC offers residents the chance to apply for a city identification card that will allow them to access benefits for a variety of programs, including health and housing, as well as provide entertainment discounts.

Library staff and representatives from MOIA will lead the session, which is open to all New Yorkers.

This specific session is part of a series the library is holding in other languages, including Spanish. However, the library said they don’t know if additional sessions in Creole will be offered in the future.

A spokesperson for the library said that MOIA will send the recording of the presentation to the library and they hope it will become public. Currently, they do not have any information.