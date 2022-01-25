The new leadership of the New York City Council voted to approve leaders of its 35 committees on Jan. 19. Each of the four Haitian-Americans, who started their terms on the council Jan. 1, received appointments as committee chairs.

District 40 Council Member Rita Joseph, a former teacher, was appointed chair of the 21-member education committee, the council’s largest. Other chair assignments include District 36 Council Member Chi Osse to the cultural affairs committee, District 46 Council Member Mercedes Narcisse to the hospitals committee and District 45 Council Member Farah Louis to the subcommittee on landmarks, public siting and dispositions.

Subcommittees, according to the City Council, consider specific matters and report back to a standing committee, like the committee on land use in Louis’s case.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.