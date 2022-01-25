Interim Prime Minister Ariel Henry held a closed-door meeting over the weekend with representatives of several groups said to represent the diaspora. The meeting focused on elections and a new constitution for Haiti, government officials say.

Although he has not set a date, since taking power last July following the assassination of Jovenel Moïse, Henry has vowed to hold elections for a new government and a referendum for Haitians to vote on adopting new constitution.

The Jan. 23 meeting was to help the diaspora “be involved in the political process,” said Bocchit Edmond, the Haitian ambassador to the United States, in an interview with The Haitian Times. Choosing representatives on the Provisional Electoral Council (CEP) and forming a constituent assembly tasked with finalizing the draft of a new constitution were among the topics discussed, he said.

