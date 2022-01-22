TORONTO— At a high level international meeting Canada hosted about Haiti’s crisis, participants pledged millions to increase aid for security and other projects in Haiti, the Associated Press reported.

Foreign ministers from more than a dozen countries — including the U.S., France and Mexico — and United Nations representatives attended the virtual three-hour meeting Jan. 21. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry, U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman and French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also attended.

“The increase in violence is only worsening the already precarious humanitarian situation,” said Trudeau ahead of the closed-door meeting. “We must work together to restore stability, and to protect the safety and well-being of the Haitian people.”

Canada pledged CAD $50 million, about USD $39 million, in aid. Other countries promised to improve Haiti’s security to support efforts to hold successful elections.

The nations also committed to bolstering Haiti’s National Police as it responds to spikes in violence, brazen gangs committing kidnappings and at least 20,000 residents left homeless due to turf wars. The foreign ministers also showed deep concern about Haiti’s instability since the July assassination of President Jovenel Moïse.