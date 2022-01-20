PORT-AU-PRINCE — Seventy-eight Cuban doctors left Haiti earlier this week following the kidnapping of one of their colleagues, le filet info, an online news site, reported.

Doctor Taimara Heles Jeres Alavedra was kidnapped on Jan. 13 in Martissant, according to a source close to the doctors. The area, located at the southern entrance of Port-au-Prince, is known as a kidnapping hotbed.

The kidnappers are demanding a ransom of $100,000 USD to release the doctor, according to media reports. She remains captive.