OUANAMINTHE — Eighteen children of Haitian migrants were repatriated on Jan. 18 by the Dominican Republic authorities, according to the Jesuit Service for Migrants in Haiti.

The children had been living with their parents in Las Vegas, Dominican Republic, the SMJ-Haiti said via its Twitter account. The children were on their way to school when they were arrested northeast of the Haitian-Dominican border, the group said.

The children arrived in Ouanaminthe, the border town in northeast Haiti, where they were received by the office of the Institute of Social Welfare and Research (IBESR). The agency will provide for their care.