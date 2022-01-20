Canada’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Mélanie Joly, announced that she will host a foreign ministers’ meeting on Haiti Jan. 21, according to Global Affairs Canada, a government agency.

This virtual meeting will allow the international community to convey its commitment to supporting Haiti as the country confronts a number of critical issues, including growing insecurity, minister Joly said in a news release.

“Canada and Haiti have long been united by a deep friendship and close collaboration,” said Joly. “As a long-time friend and partner, Canada stands ready to support Haiti-led solutions to the country’s most pressing issues, and remains committed to supporting Haiti for a more democratic, safer and more prosperous future.”

The meeting will provide an opportunity for discussion between Haitian officials, foreign ministers of like-minded democracies and representatives of multilateral organizations — including the United Nations, the Caribbean Community (CARICOM), the International Organization of La Francophonie and the Organization of American States (OAS).

Prime minister Justin Trudeau and Haiti’s prime minister Ariel Henry will provide remarks to open the meeting.