Jaar belongs to a family that owns the bottling license for Coca-Cola in Haiti.

Rodolphe Jaar, a former DEA informant accused of being involved in former president Jovenel Moïse’s assassination, was extradited on Jan. 19 to Miami from the Dominican Republic.

In a statement to the Associated Press, the U.S. Department of Justice said that Jaar will be presented with criminal charges at his first federal court appearance this week.

After the July 7 assassination of Moïse, Jaar hid in Haiti for more than six months. This month, while attempting to enter the Dominican Republic from the Haitian border, authorities arrested him.

Jaar, a Haitian citizen of Arab-Palestinian descent, is now the second person extradited to the U.S. on charges of involvement in the assassination.

Mario Antonio Palacios, a former Colombian soldier, is the first. He had initially been scheduled to be extradited to his home country, but requested the U.S. instead while en route to Colombia.

An investigative report from the Haiti National Police said that Jaar and John Joël Joseph, a former Haitian senator arrested on Saturday, met in the lead up to Moïse’s murder. The report also reveals that Jaar supplied lodging to the hit men from Colombia.

Jaar is also believed to have funded the assassination, a Haiti-based human rights group has told the Miami Herald.

More than 40 individuals connected to the plot have been arrested.