Harden says that he hopes to increase opportunities for more Haitian children to play basketball. AP photo

Nine-time NBA all-star James Harden announced he is working with his Impact13 Foundation to donate supplies to Haitian children, according to Yahoo Sports.

The 5,000 essential items will include backpacks, water bottles, and shoes. Alongside the platform Gopuff, 3,000 personal hygiene products will also be donated.

In addition to this initiative, Harden, who plays for the Brooklyn Nets, has also supported the construction of a new basketball court alongside Foundation Barbancourt that will highlight artwork by Olivier A. Ganthier.

