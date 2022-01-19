MIAMI — Alix Désulmé frequently runs into children who were inspired to become elected officials after finding out that there’s a lot of Haitian-Americans in elected positions. Most recently, it happened during an event for now-U.S. Congresswoman Sheila Cherfilus-McCormick in December.

“These little girls and little boys, when they see things they didn't think were possible, they dream bigger,” Désulmé, 44, said.

For the past two years, as chair of the National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON), Désulmé has had ample opportunities to meet with and encourage Haitians across the United States to pursue their goals on behalf of the community. Next week, he will pass on the mantle of chair as his term ends, but only to take up another critical role: Helping more Haitian-Americans become elected officials.

