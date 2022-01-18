MONTREAL- Haitian-born rapper Don Harley Fils-Aimé, known as Don Karnage, died on Jan. 11, Radio Canada reported. In addition to leading a musical career, the Haitian-born artist had stood out for his community involvement, particularly the teaching of languages ​​and music.

Karnage, who was in his mid-40s, reportedly died of cancer.

He made a name for himself with the clip ‘Don One’ featured on his first hip-hop album, Vice-Versa, in 1999. He also released Bouge, another hip-hop album, in 2002.

Christine Black, mayor of the borough of Montreal-North, said she was deeply saddened by the loss of a “pillar” in an already difficult start to the year. “He will have inspired and accompanied a large number of young North Montrealers,” she wrote on Twitter.

Quebec’s Minister of Education, Jean-François Roberge, said Fils-Aimé “inspired so many young people with his lessons and his art.”

Fils-Aimé became a language teacher, following his success in music, and was a founding member of the Montreal English Immersion Club (CIAM). He also ran Culture X, an organization that brings together people who teach free singing and music lessons, Radio Canada reported.

“For those who had the good fortune to meet him, he was a teacher, a friend, a mentor, a coach, an entrepreneur, a motivator, an artist, a star, a philosopher, an outstanding communicator, a musician , an actor, a producer, a generous being, loved by all,” the organization said.