PORT-AU-PRINCE — The United States Congress last week voted to order a probe into the July 2021 assassination of the former Haitian president Jovenel Moïse.

The Senate voted unanimously on Jan. 13 to order the State Department to issue a report within 180 days that would provide a “detailed description” of the circumstances surrounding Moise’s killing, according to AFP news wire service via Yahoo News. The act also calls for an investigation and push for accountability over the massacre in the La Saline slum of Port-au-Prince in 2018, in which dozens of people died.

Martine Moïse, the widow of Moïse, said in a tweet that she is feeling hopeful about the decision.

“I note with hope that the United States Senate is demanding @StateDept a detailed report on the heinous assassination and on the La Saline massacre,” Moïse said in French via Twitter.

The report, already authorized by the House of Representatives, would also look at whether there was interference in the official investigation and if anyone responsible was ever employed by the U.S. government.

In October, the former first lady and two of her children filed a complaint against acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry and six other officials for their alleged involvement in the assassination.

“Such a decision can only be a good lever to advance these two investigations in the direction of the truth,” Moïse tweeted.

Four fugitives have been captured in connection with the gruesome killing.