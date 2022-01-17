A lawsuit filed in December against President Joe Biden and top Homeland Security (DHS) officials alleges that immigration authorities pursued a “Haitian Deterrence Policy” to deprive asylum seekers of basic rights.

Plaintiffs in the suit include the nonprofit advocacy group Haitian Bridge Alliance and 10 citizens of Haiti who sought asylum in September 2021. Among other requests, the plaintiffs, some of whom used aliases in the court filing, have asked to be allowed to return to the United States while seeking asylum. They also request an end to Title 42, a policy enforced since March 2020 that restricts migrants’ access to asylum based on public health grounds.

With regard to Haitians in particular, the suit alleges, Biden administration officials “did not stop” with Title 42. They applied the policy “in a way that subjected Haitian asylum seekers in Del Rio to deplorable conditions while in government custody, was deliberately indifferent to humanitarian concerns, and focused on expelling Haitian asylum seekers as quickly as possible.”

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.