Joseph was captured after over a half-year search. Photo from Le Nouvelliste.

John Joël Joseph, a former Haitian senator, has been arrested by Jamaican police in connection with the assassination of Jovenel Moïse. Joseph, an opponent of Moïse’s Haitian Tet Kale Party (PHTK), had been evading arrest for more than six months before he was apprehended over the weekend.

Investigators say Joseph is a prime suspect, according to the Associated Press, which said it obtained a police report that has still not been released. The 122-page report states that Joseph was a leader of the assassination plot, had paid for the assassins’ rental cars and met with other suspects before the brazen murder occurred.

Haitian officials had searched multiple homes in July, hoping to arrest Joseph, according to the Haitian police report.

