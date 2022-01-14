PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s Acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry has appointed a new group to fill a variety of positions in his cabinet, the daily Le Nouvelliste has reported.
Among the newly appointed, according to a decree published Jan.11 in Le Moniteur, is writer Emmelie Prophète Milcé as the Minister of Culture and Communication. Henry has created a new cabinet position, Labor Mediation in the Clothing Industry, that will be led by Dithny Joan Raton.
New Director Generals were named to the following eight offices:
- Azad Belfort, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship (MAE)
- Jean Fallières Bazelais, Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP)
- Hervé Boursiquot, National Office for Partnership in Education (ONAPE)
- Charles Raymond Pierre, Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Communications (MTPTC)
- Laurent Joseph Dumas, National Office of Civil Aviation (OFNAC)
- Ken Lacoste, National Port Authority (APN)
- Paul Harry Voltaire, Economic and Social Assistance Fund (FAES)
- Jean Luc Ouanche, Haitian State Lottery (LEH)