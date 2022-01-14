PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s Acting Prime Minister Ariel Henry has appointed a new group to fill a variety of positions in his cabinet, the daily Le Nouvelliste has reported.

Among the newly appointed, according to a decree published Jan.11 in Le Moniteur, is writer Emmelie Prophète Milcé as the Minister of Culture and Communication. Henry has created a new cabinet position, Labor Mediation in the Clothing Industry, that will be led by Dithny Joan Raton.

New Director Generals were named to the following eight offices:

Azad Belfort, Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Worship (MAE)

Jean Fallières Bazelais, Ministry of Justice and Public Security (MJSP)

Hervé Boursiquot, National Office for Partnership in Education (ONAPE)

Charles Raymond Pierre, Ministry of Public Works, Transport and Communications (MTPTC)

Laurent Joseph Dumas, National Office of Civil Aviation (OFNAC)

Ken Lacoste, National Port Authority (APN)

Paul Harry Voltaire, Economic and Social Assistance Fund (FAES)

Jean Luc Ouanche, Haitian State Lottery (LEH)