Initial clearing and rebuilding interrupted the loss and sadness

During the back-to-back hurricanes of 2008, which killed 600 people, our nonprofit organization Yonn Ede Lot (YEL) worked to get food and seed to Lamontagne. We had limited success calling and writing to many organizations then involved with disaster relief. Their emphasis was on Gonaives, the fourth-largest city in Haiti, 90 miles northwest of Port-au-Prince, where significant destruction occurred.

.

To view the full story, please subscribe to The Haitian Times. You can choose a $60 Annual Subscription or a $5 Weekly Pass.

When you join The Haitian Times family, you’ll get unlimited digital access to high-quality journalism about Haiti and Haitians you won’t get anywhere else. We’ve been at this for 20 years and pride ourselves on representing you, our diaspora experience and a holistic view of Haiti that larger media doesn’t show you.

Join now or renew to get:

— Instant access to one-of-kind stories and special reports

— Local news from our communities (especially New York and Florida)

— Profiles of Haitians at the top of their fields

— Downloadable lists and resources about Haitian culture

— Membership merch, perks and special invitations

First-time subscribers also receive a special welcome gift handmade in Haiti by expert artisans! Do it for the culture and support Black-owned businesses.

If you’re seeing this message but you’re already a subscriber, you can log in for immediate access to this story.