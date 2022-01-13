BROOKLYN — A group gathered in Prospect Park on the 12th anniversary of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010 to remember the victims. The annual candlelight vigil seeks to honor lives lost — an estimated 250,000 to 316,000 — when the earth shook in Port-au-Prince. As part of the memorial, participants observed a moment of silence at 4:53 pm, the time the earth shook.
Leonardo March is Brooklyn-based visual journalist from Puerto Rico. In a previous life Leonardo was a photographer and graphic designer, skills he’s refocusing to cover the Haitian Diaspora in the US. Leonardo can be reached at Leonardo@haitiantimes.comMore by Leonardo March