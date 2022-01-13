BROOKLYN — A group gathered in Prospect Park on the 12th anniversary of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake that struck Haiti in 2010 to remember the victims. The annual candlelight vigil seeks to honor lives lost — an estimated 250,000 to 316,000 — when the earth shook in Port-au-Prince. As part of the memorial, participants observed a moment of silence at 4:53 pm, the time the earth shook.

Haitians in the diaspora and friends of Haiti gathered on Jan. 12, in Prospect Park, Brooklyn to remember the victims of the earthquake in Haiti. Photo by Leonardo March.

A woman looks pensive during the moment of silence observed at 4:53 pm, the time the earth shook in Port-au-Prince on that day 12 years ago. Photo by Leonardo March.

Sky Menesky led the memorial vigil in honor of the victims of the 2010 earthquake. Photo by Leonardo March.

Photo by Leonardo March.

Photo by Leonardo March.

Molicia Crichton lays a flower at an altar during the memorial to remember the victims of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti in January 12, 2022.

Photo by Leonardo March.