BROOKLYN — A program manager in the governor’s office, Pierre Albert, announced he will run as a Democrat for New York’s 43rd assembly district. The seat was recently vacated by Diana Richardson, who is accepting a new role as Brooklyn deputy borough president.

Albert hopes to occupy the seat that represents the residents of Prospect-Lefferts Gardens, Wingate, Flatbush and Crown Heights. He is one of several candidates who have either announced campaigns or are considering running for the seat.

“As the son of a single Haitian immigrant mother who emigrated to the United States, I have experienced first-hand the challenges our neighborhoods face,” Albert said in a statement announcing his candidacy. “I will shine a light on the realities of our communities and bring our message to Albany to demand equity in education, housing, health care, quality of life, and opportunities for the people of the 43rd district.”

