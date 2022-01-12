NIPPES — Two “moderate” earthquakes occurred in Haiti’s South Department on Jan. 11, the U.S. Geological Survey reported — one day before the 12th anniversary of the massive earthquake that hit the country on Jan. 12, 2010.

A 4.6. magnitude earthquake struck at 1:07 a.m. about 7 kilometers southwest of Petit-Trou-de-Nippes. Another 4.0 magnitude earthquake hit at 1:18 a.m. 4km West of Petit Trou de Nippes. The earthquakes were considered moderate, and no damages were reported.

While no deaths or injuries have been reported, tremors nevertheless shake the psyche of residents living along the same fault line where devastating earthquakes historically occur, experts and community leaders have said.

After the Jan. 12 2010 quake, which claimed the lives of at least 250,000 people and displaced nearly 1 million more from their homes, residents reported feeling scores of aftershocks for some time.

On August 14, 2021, a 7.2 magnitude earthquake hit Haiti, devastating many cities in Haiti’s southern region — including Les Cayes, Jérémie, Saint Louis du Sud, Aquin, Petit Trou de Nippes, Anse-a-Veau and Cavaillon. More than 2,200 people have died. It also affected more than 800,000 people whose homes and businesses were badly damaged or destroyed.

On Oct. 24, 2021, the U.S. Geological Survey reported that a 4.1. magnitude earthquake struck Jérémie, in southern Haiti. No damage was reported.