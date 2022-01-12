Haitians and friends gathered in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on the 12th anniversary of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake. The vigil seek to honor the 250,000 to 316,000 people killed in Haiti by the earthquake. During the memorial a moment of silence was held at 4:53 pm, the time the earthquake struck.

Haitians in the diaspora and friends gathered on Jan 12, 2022 in Prospect Park, Brooklyn to remember the victims of the earthquake in Haiti. Photo by Leonardo March.

A woman looks pensive during the moment of silence taken at 4:53 pm. Photo by Leonardo March.

Sky Menesky convoked and led the memorial in honor of the victims of the 2010 earthquake. Photo by Leonardo March.

Photo by Leonardo March.

Photo by Leonardo March.

Molicia Crichton lays a flower at an altar during the memorial to remember the victims of the 2010 earthquake in Haiti in January 12, 2022.

Photo by Leonardo March.