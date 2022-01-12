Haitians and friends gathered in Prospect Park, Brooklyn on the 12th anniversary of the 7.0 magnitude earthquake. The vigil seek to honor the 250,000 to 316,000 people killed in Haiti by the earthquake. During the memorial a moment of silence was held at 4:53 pm, the time the earthquake struck.
Leonardo March is Brooklyn-based visual journalist from Puerto Rico. In a previous life Leonardo was a photographer and graphic designer, skills he’s refocusing to cover the Haitian Diaspora in the US. Leonardo can be reached at Leonardo@haitiantimes.comMore by Leonardo March