PORT-AU-PRINCE — Haiti’s Minister of Foreign Affairs and Worship, Jean Victor Généus, announced on Jan. 9 that the Dominican Republic has agreed to grant entry to Haitian students.

Généus met with his Dominican counterpart at the Summit of the Community of Latin American and Caribbean States, held on Jan. 6 and 7 in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

Dominican authorities had stopped issuing students visas to Haitians in November 2021, following a rise in Haitian migration across the two nations’ land border.