PORT-AU-PRINCE — The Committee to Protect Journalists (CPJ) called on Haitian authorities to conduct an investigation into the killing of two journalists last week, the organization said in a statement on its website.

“We are shocked by the brutal killing of journalists John Wesley Amady and Wilguens Louis-Saint, who were reporting on security issues in a gang-controlled area in Haiti’s capital,” the statement read.

Gang members shot the two reporters on Jan. 6 after they finished reporting on the ongoing violence in Fessard locality in Laboule 12.

Amady was working for Radio Ecoute FM and Louis-Saint, worked forTélé Patriote and Tambou Verité, according to news reports and a statement by Radio Écoute FM. A third reporter, Wilmann Vil, managed to escape.

Haitian National Police recovered the bodies of the deceased journalists on Jan. 7, according to several news outlets.

Radio Écoute FM had tweeted that it will cease all broadcasting activity until further notice.

“Haitian authorities must conduct a swift and thorough investigation into the killings and bring those responsible to justice,” CPJ said.