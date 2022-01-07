NEW YORK — With a presidential assassination, rising gang violence and weakening state authority, 2021 was a year of tumult and uncertainty for Haiti. As the new year begins, multiple groups have formed in the diaspora and Haiti, demanding a united resolution to the political crisis.

“What we want to do is be able to go to the international community and say, ‘here is what we want, here’s how we’re going to do it, this is what we need you to do to help us,’” said Emmanuel Roy, executive director of the recently-formed Haitian Diaspora Political Action Committee (HDPAC). HDPAC has invited several groups to its Haiti Unity Summit scheduled for Jan. 13-19, with the goal of forging consensus between Haiti’s political factions.

The National Haitian American Elected Officials Network (NHAEON) plans to discuss Haiti heavily during its Jan. 28-30 annual retreat. About 500 leaders in the diaspora will meet in Chandler, Arizona, to discuss Haiti policy, as well as domestic priorities.

